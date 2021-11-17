Apple to start letting you fix your own iPhone: Here’s how

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Apple announced Wednesday that it will start letting customers repair their own iPhones.

Through the tech giants new “Self Service Repair” program, will offer instructions and sell parts and tools for people comfortable with repairing their own phone.

The announcement is a major shift for Apple, after years of limiting what customers could do with their phone at the risk of voiding the warranties.

In the past, when an Apple product required repair, it was recommended to have it serviced by a trained technician using Apple genuine parts at thousands of locations, including Apple stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP), or at independent repair providers.

Now, Apple product owners will be able to perform repairs themselves.

The Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the U.S. and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

The move will first be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips.

Customers will join more than 5,000 AASPs and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to parts, tools, and manuals.

Apple says the initial phase of the pgroam will focus on the most commonly serviced modles, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera.

Later next year, additional repairs will be available.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Self Service Repair

Customers will first need to review the Repair Manual, then a customer will be able to place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Once the repair is done, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

The new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools.