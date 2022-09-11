BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police.

The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 a.m. via Twitter and the university’s “Warn Me” alert system. The suspect was described as a male in his 30s wearing a dark sweatshirt and black cargo pants and a surgical mask.

They fled southbound on Benvenue Avenue in a newer style white pickup truck with a covered bed that was driven by another person. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

