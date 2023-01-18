WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – With a break between the storms, arborists are busy doing preventative work on trees.

“With a lot of saturation and big winds, I would not have wanted to be sleeping or be underneath the tree,” said certified arborist and Waraner Tree Experts co-owner, Dustin Waraner.

He said some trees may look safe, but if it grows in a confined space, the roots are unable to spread out properly, leaving it with a weak foundation. One homeowner became concerned during several weeks of storms and decided to have the tree taken down before it falls.

“We’re gonna make the last cut, get the tree out of here, grind out the stump and then put in a new tree that’s going to beneficial for the next 30 to 50 years,” said Waraner.

If you suspect your trees may be troubled, Waraner said to hire a professional to inspect them.