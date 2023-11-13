Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?
Arby’s, in partnership with Paramount+, is bringing the iconic Good Burger meal to life with its latest menu offering. The “Good Burger 2 Meal” consists of Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, a strawberry shake and fries. The meal costs $12.99.
“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
“Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the ‘GOOD BURGER 2 Meal’ lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans.”
The meal is currently available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.
Fans can also show their love for Arby’s and “Good Burger” with exclusive merch available on the Arby’s Shop website. The collection includes a gray crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt complete with “unique designs that capture the spirit of the collaboration,” a news release said.
“Good Burger 2,” a sequel to the 1997 feature film, will premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.