Archbishop of San Francisco performs exorcism to cleanse protest site

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism in San Rafael Saturday following the vandalization of the St. Junipero Serra statue.

The feet are the only thing left of the statue after it was vandalized and desecrated at St. Rafael Mission Church in San Rafael on Oct. 12.

The exorcism was conducted by Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone Saturday afternoon.

The Archbishop was already planning to pray with 40 Days for Life and then after the vandalization of the St. Junipero Serra statue at St. Raphael, did an exorcism where the statue was.

A video of the exorcism was posted to YouTube.