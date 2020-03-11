Archdiocese announces 2 week closure of 90 Bay Area Catholic Schools amid COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 90 Catholic Schools are closing across the Bay Area this week including Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory in San Francisco.

One parent states, “I think it’s necessary and a good decision on the administration’s part.”

On Tuesday, the Archdiocese of San Francisco announced the closing of all of its Catholic schools across San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties by Thursday for two weeks.

The Archdiocese say the decision was made following confirmation by the San Francisco Health Department that one of their students tested positive for the coronavirus.

The closures include after school activities, sporting events, and school fundraisers.

One parent says, “I think it’s great. I think it’s good news. I think we should take precautions now and not wait until the virus hits.”

Parents at Sacred Heart like Sally Suarez say many parents are now juggling their schedules but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“There’s parents working with each other to make sure their students are taken care of while they’re out of school,” Suarez said.

While students won’t physically go to school for two weeks, they’re still expected to complete work from home and continue their assignments on a daily basis.

For now the Catholic Schools are scheduled to reopen on March 25.

Latest Headlines: