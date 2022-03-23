SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is asking city residents to understand their tsunami risk and how to respond to potential tsunamis as part of California’s Tsunami Preparedness week.

“Whether you live, work or travel along the coast, it is critical that you know what to do during a tsunami emergency,” said Department of Emergency Management Executive Director, Mary Ellen Carroll. “Though San Francisco’s tsunami risk is low, learning more about when and where a tsunami could occur and what to do in response can lessen the impact a tsunami may cause.”

The Department of Emergency Management is the lead agency for tsunami response and maintains SF’s Tsunami Response Plan. The city’s Tsunami Response Plan was followed in January of this year when an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga triggered a tsunami that devastated nearby islands.

A tsunami advisory was issued for San Francisco as a result of that eruption.

That advisory required coordinated emergency public information including activating the city’s emergency notification system, AlertSF.

The Department of Emergency Management urges San Franciscans to be prepared and know where to go in the event of a tsunami. The department encourages residents to be prepared for a tsunami with the following tips:

A tsunami is not just one wave but rather a series of powerful, fast-moving waves that can last many hours. The first wave is almost never the largest.

Move to higher ground. In San Francisco, move inland to a higher group. Please stay away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.

Get connected to city emergency alerts (AlerftSF)

Depending on the type of tsunami and the risk to San Francisco, the City may send out alerts and instructions via Wireless Emergency Alerts (on your mobile device), the Emergency Alert System (alerts on TV and radio), and AlertSF, the City’s warning system.

Sign up by texting your zip code to 888-777 or by visiting www.alertsf.org

Follow DEM on Facebook, Nextdoor and Twitter

Know your tsunami risk. Go to www.sf72.org/hazard/tsunamis where you can enter your address into a map and find out if you live or work in a tsunami inundation zone and where your designated tsunami evacuation center is located.

“Knowing if you live or work in an inundation zone, having an emergency plan, and getting connected to emergency alerts through AlertSF can help you to be prepared for just about any type of emergency, including earthquakes, which are a more likely scenario for San Francisco,” Carroll said.

San Franciscans can visit www.sf72.org for more Tsunami preparedness guidance and information.