Arizmendi Bakery in Oakland donates loaves of bread to local food banks

OAKLAND, Calif., (KRON) — An Oakland bakery is donating loaves of bread to local community organizations with the help of donations in an effort to help feed people in need.

Arizmendi Bakery on Lakeshore Avenue is donating 300 loaves of bread a week throughout the month of May to local community food banks.

Last month the worker-owned bakery launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe and in less than a few hours were able to raise enough money to donate loaves of its sourdough bread.

“Arizmendi knows that we can rely and we can trust our community,” co-owner Jose Cardenas said.”

“We’re taking what we have, baking and giving it away … we’re volunteering our hours, we’re volunteering our ingredients.”

For nearly two months the bakery was forced to close its doors because of COVID-19 restrictions but have been fortunate enough to been able to get by the last several weeks.

On Tuesday the bakery re-opened its doors with modified business hours but hopes to continue to serve its community in the same manner that it has for the last 23 years.

“Whats happening with the bread is all part of the community, we’re just a middle man, our bakery relies a lot on our own community,” Cardenas said. “Now that we’re open people are excited to have us back.”

The bakery is open to the public on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors 60 years or older.

