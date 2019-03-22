Arizona’s second biggest city home to more than Oakland A’s Spring Training

MESA, ARIZ. (KRON) — Scottsdale is often in the spotlight when Spring Training rolls around for the San Francisco Giants, but often overlooked is Mesa, Ariz., the second biggest city in the state and home to the Oakland A’s training camp.

Mesa has also has a lot to offer outside the stadium. KRON4’S Ken Wayne did a flyover of Hohokam Stadium in Mesa.

The A’s and Chicago Cubs both call Mesa home, bringing a lot more fans exploring this part of the valley of the sun.

“Our streets are busier and to be honest with you, I like seeing more people here but for us having two teams has really changed our community,” said Mark Gallo with the City of Mesa.

Country music fans may want to walk across the street from the stadium to the Mesa Cemetery.

It’s where legendary outlaw country star Waylon Jennings is buried.

“We get people in here all the time. What they usually do is they come in, “We’re looking” and we say, he’s right over there,” said Rick Fifield with the Mesa Cemetary.

On our visit we found flowers and a can of beer at his grave.

Down the road we found a popular scenic hiking area — the Desert Botanical Garden.

Five trails wander through 55 acres of one of the best collections of desert plant life on earth. Every kind of cactus you can think of is here, from the smallest to the mightiest.

The most famous, the saguaro, can live more than 200 years. “It takes about 75 years for a saguaro to start growing arms, so that’s a good indication of how old it is,” Claire Hahne with the Desert Botanical Garden.

Unfortunately, poachers are raiding Arizona’s desert, stealing the prized plants.

“Many people don’t know that cactus are among the five most threatened groups of living organisms,” Hahne said.

“It’s very hard to believe when you’re here in Arizona and see them everywhere.” The garden also features a thriving butterfly exhibit.

For bigger things that take flight, there’s the commemorative air force museum at Mesa’s Falcon Field.

It’s one of the few places where you can actually climb into a working World War II B-17 bomber and take flight.

Pete Sadler paid $800 to sit in the nose gun position.

“Finally you reach a point where you say, I gotta do it. I just gotta do it. And was it worth it? It was absolutely worth it,” Sadler said.

An indoor collection features military aircraft from World War I to Vietnam.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES