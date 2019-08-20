Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

No threat after armed intruder reported on Louisiana State University campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE (KRON) — An armed intruder was reported on the campus of Louisiana State University Tuesday afternoon.

The campus has since returned to normal operation after an investigation determined there was no threat.

Campus officials say there were no shots fired.

Details were limited but a text message was sent to all students stating that there is a reported armed intruder in LSU’s Coates Hall.

The hall was evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

The official Twitter account for LSU is telling students to “Run, Hide, or Fight.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News