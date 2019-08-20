No threat after armed intruder reported on Louisiana State University campus

BATON ROUGE (KRON) — An armed intruder was reported on the campus of Louisiana State University Tuesday afternoon.

The campus has since returned to normal operation after an investigation determined there was no threat.

Campus officials say there were no shots fired.

Details were limited but a text message was sent to all students stating that there is a reported armed intruder in LSU’s Coates Hall.

The hall was evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

The official Twitter account for LSU is telling students to “Run, Hide, or Fight.”