SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco shop worker is shaken up after armed robbers barged into her store and took cash from the cash register, employees and an ATM.

Monday morning’s armed robbery happened at Happy Donuts in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the shop’s owner is now considering some changes in response to the crime.

Happy Donuts has cameras inside that captured the terrifying moments when employees got robbed at gunpoint. The donut shop is open 24 hours, but the manager says they are considering changing that because employees don’t feel safe anymore.

Security video shows one man in the kitchen. The other hopped over the counter and began demanding money. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the store’s location on 24th Street and Church Street.

The shop manager, Ratha Vann, says she’s worked for this company for 20 years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

“We’ve never seen this before. So we so scared,” she said.

The thieves stole money from the cash register and grabbed the shop’s ATM.

The three employees stayed out of the suspects’ way and gave them the money. One of the men even stole money from the pockets of the baker.

“He took from his pocket,” Vann said. “I said, ‘How much you lost?’ He said ‘$80 dollars.’”

Vann says the thieves stole around $1,500 dollars. Thankfully no one got hurt, but Vann says they are very shaken up.

David Burke is a public safety liaison for the San Francisco Police Department. He stopped by Happy Donuts to check on the manager.

“This is pretty brazen,” he said. “This is an armed robbery. Very scary, having guns pointed at you is no joke. Very serious.”

Burke says that recently there’s been a major spike in ATM thefts.

“They take them to another location and break into them later. They aren’t broken in on-site,” he said. “But we have made several arrests in these cases. But there is definitely an uptick of ATM thefts at small businesses.”

San Francisco police are still investigating the case and no arrests have been made.

KRON4 spoke to a few other businesses in the area. Word has spread about the armed robbery and it’s made some business owners concerned. One said they are planning to get rid of their ATM so they don’t get targeted.