VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. The police investigation is ongoing, they are still searching for a suspect.

KRON4 has reached out to the Vallejo Police Department for more information and are still waiting for a response.