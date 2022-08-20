PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department.

KRON ON is streaming news now

The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating lunch.

The two suspects displayed a handgun and an assault rifle while demanding the two construction workers to give them cash and tools. The suspects fled the scene in a four-door Lexus with license plate ‘3TTW430’.

Both construction workers were unharmed during the armed robbery. If the suspect’s vehicle is located, Piedmont Police Department asks the public to call 911 immediately.