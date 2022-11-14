SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department.

On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in the 500 block of Railroad Avenue. Dispatch called officers to the scene to investigate the decision. As officers responded to the scene another call came in to dispatch stating that someone had a gun and a possible robbery was in progress.

Around 11 p.m., SCPD arrived on scene and the suspects were already gone, according to police. Throughout the investigation, officers learned that four armed men had allegedly approached an employee to gain entry to the store.

Police say the men held the employees at gunpoint while stealing merchandise and money from the store. Officers canvassed the scene for evidence and witnesses. The investigation is still ongoing and SCPD asks anyone with information about this crime to contact the Investigations Unit at 707-421-7373.