Armie Hammer accused of rape, sexual assault

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman on Thursday accused actor Armie Hammer of violently raping and assaulting her during an encounter in Los Angeles in April 2017.

In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, the woman identified as Effie said that Hammer “violently raped” her, repeatedly banged her head against a wall and committed other “violent acts” to which she said she did not consent.

Effie, who alleges she and Hammer were in an on/off relationship for four years, claimed Hammer raped her for more than four hours, during which he allegedly bashed her head against a wall and subjected her to physical abuse.

Hammer made headlines earlier this year when details of the actor’s alleged sex life surfaced.

As a result, the actor exited two projects – “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez and “The Godfather” series “The Offer.” He was also dropped by his agency, WME.

Hammer has since issued a statement about the scandal, denying all claims.

Hammer split with his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, last year. They share two children together.

