SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Leandro hospital is on partial lockdown after a shooting on Wednesday, according to a statement from the San Leandro Police Department.

A guard with GardaWorld security was at the Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro collecting money, according to police. As the guard was leaving the hospital, a suspect shot him in the torso and stole the money bag. The guard is reportedly in critical condition.

Police say that multiple witnesses saw the incident, and SLPD is investigating. At this time, police are reviewing surveillance footage and other videos gathered from the scene.

Police say that one suspect is currently at large. SLPD does not know if more suspects were involved.

