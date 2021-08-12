Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out anti-maskers in interview

(KRON) – Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for the unvaccinated and mask-less.

“You’re a schmuck,” the former California Governor said in an interview with former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindam and CNN’s Bianna Golodryga.

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

“We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, ‘According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask,’” Schwarzenegger said. “Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”

Schwarzenegger went on to express his disgust with COVID-19 misinformation, how it’s hindering reopening efforts and how people’s alleged “freedoms” are impacting others.

“People like this, he said, can’t just say: ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,’” Schwarzenegger said. “No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do x, y, and z,’ when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious.”

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, has been vocal throughout the pandemic about following COVID-19 protocols and precautions, even postponing his Arnold Sports Festival in early March 2020.

Watch the full exchange in the video above.