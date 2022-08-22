NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – One teen has been arrested and two teens were cited for a robbery that occurred Friday night, according to Novato Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at knifepoint in the area of Leese Lane at Jeffrey Court. The suspects walked up to the victim, grabbed his shirt, and took his backpack while one of the suspects was holding a knife, police said.

The suspects were three male teenagers wearing hoodies. One suspect rode off on an electric scooter following the incident. The victim’s backpack that was taken by the suspects contained a school laptop and personal items, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the teenagers near Pioneer Park and detained two of them. The third teenager attempted to ride off on his scooter before he was caught at another officer’s location and detained, police said.

All three suspects were determined to have conspired to rob the victim. Two of the teens reportedly stood by and watched the robbery while the third teen committed the robbery at knifepoint, according to Novato Police.

The victim was uninjured and received his backpack and laptop back following the investigation. The names of all three suspects were not released due to their ages, police said.

The individual who committed the robbery was booked on charges of robbery and conspiracy. The two teens who stood by and watched the robbery were cited with conspiracy, accessory to robbery and resisting a peace officer.