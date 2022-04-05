HAYWARD, Calif. — An arrest was made in Hayward after officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress and pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects. The theft occurred near a local shopping center and officers spotted the vehicle while doing an area check.

Upon pulling the car over, officers discovered burglary tools and the catalytic converter that was believed to have just been stolen. The car’s driver was identified as the same person who committed the theft. The driver was arrested for possession of burglary tools, stolen property and for tampering with/stealing property from a vehicle.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Hayward Police Department said it was “grateful for the officer’s attentiveness in locating and taking the suspected thief into custody” and thanked “the community for providing the crucial information needed to help solve the case.”