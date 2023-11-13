(KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Chili’s Grill and Bar in San Leandro, the San Leandro Police Department said Monday. Samuel Langworthy was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly shooting and killing a woman outside the restaurant just a few hours earlier.

Langworthy, 48, of Oakland, was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers after his vehicle was seen on Interstate 5 near Coalinga.

The homicide, which occurred at the Chili’s located at Bayfair Center, was preceded by a verbal altercation between Langworthy and the adult daughter of his current domestic partner, police said. During the confrontation, Langworthy retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and shot the victim once in the head at close range.

Police have not recovered the firearm used in the shooting. Langworthy discarded it somewhere along the freeway, he told investigators. He would not provide more specific details, police said.

The case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for charging on Tuesday.