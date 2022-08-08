(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning.

Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

On Aug. 4, officers from the Fairfield Police Department alerted investigators that they had detained Green and his vehicle, after he was identified as a suspect by the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team.

Green was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

