Arrest warrant issued for ex-Warrior DeMarcus Cousins

MOBILE, Ala. (KRON/WKRG) – Mobile Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for former Golden State Warrior DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

On Tuesday, a protective order was filed against Cousins after he reportedly threatened his child’s mother.

According to court records, the woman who filed the protective order against Cousins says he threatened her life. Court documents also list their 7-year-old on the protective order.

TMZ released a video earlier this week of Cousins allegedly threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the head because she would not allow their child to attend his wedding.

The NBA issued a statement on Tuesday addressing the allegations.

“We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations.”

Cousins recently signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, but faced some tough news when he recently tore his ACL courtsiding him for the season to come.

The Lakers issued a statement Tuesday stating, “We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

No charges have been filed. Since this is a misdemeanor case, police tell WKRG that it will be up to the woman to file charges.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: