PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries.

At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot.

The victim observed one of the suspects holding their property while seated in the passenger seat of a van as it quickly exited the parking lot. The victim provided a description of the suspect van.

Later, the victim called police again to report that their credit card was being used at Target in Petaluma. Officers responded to the Target parking lot and located a van matching the description provided by the victim.

Officers contacted a man and a woman in the van, Based on a description provided by the victim, officers observed what they thought was stolen property in the van and conducted a search. During the investigation, officers were contacted by a second victim who also reported having their vehicle burglarized at the same time and location.

The second victim also provided detailed descriptions of their stolen property. Officers located the stolen property in the van, valued at approximately $11,000.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Julian Owens and Tamara Bradford were arrested for possession of stolen property. Police believe a third suspect was also involved in the break-ins, but fled the area prior to police arrival.

Bradford was arrested for possession of stolen property. Owens was also arrested for a parole violation.

They were both transported to the Sonoma County Jail.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.