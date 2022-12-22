SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to an orchestrated theft at a Valero Gas Station in Sunnyvale, according to a news alert from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred on Dec. 17 when officers responded to a reported theft in progress that was being witnessed by a store employee via the surveillance system.

The suspect was recognized by the employee as a man who’d previously accessed the gas pump computer to commit fraud multiple times, police said. There was already a felony affidavit out for his arrest. Upon arriving on the scene, officers made high risk stops on two suspect vehicles.

Three suspects, Michael Muaddi, Jesse Cota Jr. and Erica Luna, were detained at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, the surveillance video was reviewed. Muaddi, who was wanted for a felony affidavit, was seen activating the computer for a fuel pump adjacent to a vehicle with Cota Jr. inside, pumping gas into the vehicle and placing a bag in an adjacent garbage can.

Upon retrieving the bag, officers discovered a quantity of methamphetamine and 13 pills of the prescription medication, Tadafil.

Muaddi was arrested for felony affidavit, unauthorized computer access to defraud, possession of a methamphetamine for sales, conspiracy to commit crime, petty theft and possessing/receiving stolen property.

Cota Jr. and Luna were arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, petty theft and possessing/receiving stolen property.

The robbery was connected to a previous incident in which three additional suspects were arrested for stealing gas from the same Valero station. All told, these suspects have stolen 30,000 gallons of gas from this station, caused $20,000 in damage to pumps, resulting in a combined loss of $200,000.