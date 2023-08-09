(KRON) — A house fire in a suburban area of Antioch on Tuesday night is believed to be a result of arson, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Around 10:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a house fire on Mount Hamilton Drive. When they arrived, crews found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to keep the fire contained to the garage.

No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, ConFire said. Investigators say it appears that a car crashed into the garage and then a fire was intentionally set in the garage.