SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Churning out picture-perfect grill marks on your steaks is not only a sign of being an expert grillmaster but a sign of something else.

With grilling season in full swing, health expert, Karen Owoc, enlightens us on the art of cancer-safe barbecuing.

Karen says when you cook muscle at high temperatures (whether it’s beef, pork, poultry, or fish), two potentially cancer-causing chemicals are formed according to lab studies.

These chemicals are called:

Heterocyclic amines (HCAs) The proteins react to the intense heat and lab studies have shown HCAs alter DNA which could lead to cancer. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) — PAHs are formed when fat and juices drip off the meat and into the grill which burn and cause flames and smoke. PAHs come back up in the smoke, and these potentially carcinogenic compounds cover and stick to the meat.

Tips to Cancer-Safe Grilling

No need to stop firing up the grill especially since it’s a fast and easy way to get a meal on the table. But here are tips on making your next barbecue healthier.