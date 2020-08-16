Confusion over rolling blackout plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E tells KRON4 the majority of blackouts were in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and Southern California.

While we could see more blackouts Sunday, energy experts are especially concerned about Monday and Tuesday of this week.

That’s because Monday’s temperatures are going to be increasing yet again.

Also, the second concern is now that we are in fire season, making sure the fires are not jeopardizing one of their lines.

Additionally, because this heatwave does not seem to be letting up, we have warmer nights which means not much cool-off time and people are using more energy.

Cal ISO says it’s too soon for them to let us know who will be impacted and when the rolling outages will be happening.

However, with this heatwave they say it is a strong possibility.

Latest Stories: