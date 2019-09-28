Live Now
A’s chance of hosting wild-card game increases following Rays loss

OAKLAND (KRON) — Just a few hours ago, news broke that the Oakland Athletics were headed to the playoffs.

And now — the A’s are steps away from playing the wild-card game on their own turf.

Oakland is shifting away from traveling to Tampa Bay following the Rays’ 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

However, it’s not a done deal.

Tampa Bay can still host the wild-card game if the A’s lose their final two games against the Mariners and the Rays beat the Blue Jays on Sunday.

There’s a lot of “ifs” involved, but if all pulls through — October ball will be expected in Oakland.

