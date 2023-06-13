(KRON) — The Oakland Athletics are now one step closer to becoming the Las Vegas Athletics after the Nevada State Senate approved a proposed stadium bill Tuesday afternoon. The vote was approved by a vote of 13-8.

It will now move on to the Nevada State Assembly where it will need to be similarly approved. The assembly is in discussion currently and may vote on the bill this evening. Amendments were made to the original bill which helped turn the tide for the bill in the state senate.

Nevada state senate passes A’s stadium bill 13-8. Bill now to assembly @kron4news pic.twitter.com/XM6kB0fQYA — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) June 13, 2023

Meanwhile in Oakland, fans are preparing to mount a “reverse protest” tonight, showing up in numbers to protest the team’s current ownership group and demand that the A’s be sold, rather than moved to Vegas.