(KRON) — The Nevada State Assembly has approved $380 million to help the Oakland Athletics build a new stadium in Las Vegas. The bill passed Wednesday is slightly different than the bill passed on Tuesday in the state senate.

The bill will now be returned to the Nevada Senate for concurrence. If that goes through, the bill will go back to the Nevada governor for signature and then will need final approval from Major League Baseball.

The bill’s passage in the state assembly comes the day after A’s fans staged a “reverse protest,” with over 27,000 fans showing up at the Oakland Coliseum for the team’s 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

