ASAP Rocky’s lawyer shot in head in apparent ambush

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The lawyer who first represented A$AP Rocky in his assault case in Sweden was reportedly shot in the head and chest in an apparent ambush.

According to TMZ, Henrik Olsson Lilja was leaving his apartment in downtown Stockholm, Sweden early Friday when the suspect allegedly walked up to him and shot him in the head and chest.

The gunman fled the scene in a getaway SUV.

Lilja’s condition is not known at this time.

Lilja represented A$AP when he was first taken into custody after apparently assaulting a man who was harassing him in Stockholm.

He was replaced before the trial began.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

