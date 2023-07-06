SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ten years ago today, on July 6, 2013, an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 arriving from Seoul, South Korea crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport. The plane, Asiana Flight 214, had 307 passengers on board.

Three Chinese teenagers who were aboard the plane were killed in the crash. About half of the people aboard the plane — 291 passengers and 16 crew members — were injured.

The plane clipped a seawall on the approach to SFO, causing it to burst into flames on the runway. Video released several years after the crash shows the chaos in the immediate aftermath of the crash as slides were deployed and rescue crews rushed to the scene.

Two of the teens who died in the crash were sitting in the tail section of the plane, which snapped off when it hit the seawall. The third who died was run over by two rescue workers while laying injured and covered in foam on the runway.

The Aviation Safety Network blamed pilot error for the crash, saying the pilots bungled the 777’s landing approach by inadvertently deactivating the plane’s key control for airspeed. However, the National Transportation Safety Board cited the complexity of the Boeing 777’s auto-throttle and auto-flight director as also being factors in the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.