Asian health care worker attacked in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Police are calling on the public for help in connection with a suspected hate crime against a woman of Asian descent in Los Gatos.

What makes this case even more disturbing, is that the victim is a health care worker.

Los Gatos Police Chief Peter Decena took to the internet this week in connection with the March 30 attack on a 40-year-old woman of Filipino descent, by a man on a bicycle, as she walked along Los Gatos Boulevard near Garden Lane.

The woman was not seriously hurt, but the incident calls to mind the reason behind citizen patrols in San Jose and elsewhere in the Bay Area in the wake of other hate crimes directed at people of Asian descent.

That the woman is a health care worker makes the attack that much more difficult to comprehend, says the Asian Law Alliance’s Richard Konda.

Los Gatos police described the suspect in Tuesday’s attack as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man. He wore a black or gray helmet, dark neck gaiter, a black t-shirt with white writing and dark colored jeans.

Our inquiries at a nearby gas station and other businesses turned up no surveillance video as police are calling on the public for help.