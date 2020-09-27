Asm. Chiu discusses ongoing effort to fix the EDD

Roughly 1.6 million unemployment claims in California remain unresolved by the state’s troubled Employment Development Department.

Now, new claims have been paused after a strike team commissioned by Governor Gavin Newsom released its much-anticipated report.

Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, joins Inside California Politics this week to discuss the ongoing efforts to fix the agency.

