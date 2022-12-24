BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department.

Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit them in the head and slashed them with a knife, authorities said.

The victim ran away and into University California Police Department to notify them of the attack. Berkeley Police Department was notified of the incident by UCPD.

The suspect is identified as a male, thin build, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, bald and with a long beard. He had no clothes on and is armed with a knife, police said.