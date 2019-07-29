Assistance center open for victims in Gilroy Garlic Fest shooting

GILROY (KRON) — An assistance center in now open to help those affected by the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The center, located at Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy, offers counseling and support to victims as well as help with filing claims for state assistance for medical and counseling bills.

The center opened at 5 p.m. Monday and is open through Friday.

Officials anticipate the center being open past Friday, but those dates have not yet been determined.

Those looking for more information on the resources available at the assistance center can call (408) 209-8356.

Three people were killed and another 15 were injured in the shooting at the festival Sunday night.

Police said the gunman was armed with a rifle and entered the festival through a fence that borders a parking lot next to a creek.

The annual event draw crowds of more than 100,000 people each year to Gilroy.