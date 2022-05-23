OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who is at risk due to dementia.

Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen today around 11:40a.m. in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. Pruitt was least seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt that is light gray with black leggings that have yellow happy faces. She is 5’5” tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any knowledge of Kattie’s whereabouts please contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.