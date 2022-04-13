SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team are in San Jose to assist local officials in determining the cause of Saturday’s Home Depot fire. The team will be on-hand to provide investigative assistance to the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) at 920 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose.

“San Jose Fire Department is grateful to the ATF NRT and the resources they bring to this investigation,” San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. said. “Agents from SJFD and ATF will work collaboratively and expeditiously to gather witness statements and thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire. SJFD remains the lead agency on this investigation and appreciates the support customarily offered by the AFT NRT on incidents of this magnitude.”

The five-alarm fire erupted on Saturday, April 9 and took about six hours to extinguish. It was first reported as a large fire that started near the store’s lumber supply. Customers and staff evacuated as the blaze rapidly grew from a one-alarm to a five-alarm fire.

Fire crews were successful in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured in the fire.

“AFT’s NRT and the San Jose Fire Department Arson Unit are in the preliminary stages of this investigation,” Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the ATF, San Francisco Field Division said. “Our focus is to provide our investigative assistance on the fire scene analysis to the San Jose Fire Department.”

The cause of Saturday’s fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the San Jose Home Depot fire is asked to contact ATF and the SJFD at 1-(888)-283-3473 or to visit www.reportit.com.