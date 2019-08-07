Athlete’s foot? The reason behind Antonio Brown’s blisters

NAPA (KRON) – Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has been making headlines, but not for what you think.

Brown’s feet have been swirling the internet since he posted a picture on his Instagram story showing blisters from heel to toe.

Antonio Brown is visiting a foot specialist today, likely dealing with these blisters on his feet (posted via his IG story @ab). Fantasy owners carry on… pic.twitter.com/AuTlOq1dhp — Jeff Lorenz (@LorenzSportsMed) August 3, 2019

ProFootballTalk’s Chris Simms reported that Brown used a cryotherapy machine without the proper foot protection. In result, he suffered from frostbite.

NFL Network’s Insider Ian Rapoport , reported Sunday that the wide receiver is considered day-to-day.

After seeing a foot specialist yesterday because of the issues that have kept him off the practice field, #Raiders WR Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day, source said. That was the expectation, but still positive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Concluding Tuesday’s training camp, Head Coach Jon Gruden was asked about the wide receiver’s status.

“I have nothing new on that, no. I have no new news.”

Gruden added, “He’s gathering information and I’ll bring you up to speed when I know something. I’m not going to sit up here and speculate anymore.”

When asked if Brown would be ready for Week 1 Gruden denied commenting.

“I’m not going to answer anymore questions, I have no information until I hear.”

The Raiders begin preseason against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, August 10 at 5 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum.