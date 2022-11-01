SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — AT&T customers in San Francisco may not be able to contact 911 because of an outage, according to a tweet from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The department says that anyone in San Francisco who needs to get in contact with emergency services should dial the seven-digit phone number for emergencies at 415-553-8090.

KRON On is streaming now

AT&T users took to Twitter to complain about the outage starting on Monday. The complaints continued into Tuesday with users from the East and West coasts complaining about connectivity problems.