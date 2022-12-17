PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating an attempted commercial burglary that occurred Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 1 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious person in the area of Manor Drive and Oceana Boulevard, according to the Pacifica Police Department. The person got into a white 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck and left the area.

The officer coordinated with another officer to check nearby businesses for signs of criminal activity. Police said the second officer located a shattered glass front door at a business in the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police were able pull over the truck without incident, and the driver, identified as a 53-year-old Atwater man, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, police said. The investigation into attempted burglary is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.