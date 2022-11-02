DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on Oct. 24, when he was out for recreation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He collapsed as he was talking with the deputies. Deputies called for medical help and Muhammad was taken to the trauma room in the jail’s medical clinic for treatment. But his condition worsened and he suffered a heart attack, sheriff’s officials said.

Paramedics and firefighters came and began CPR and other lifesaving treatment. Muhammad was taken to a hospital where he was eventually placed on life support, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Following neurological tests on Sunday, Muhammad was removed from life support because the tests showed he had no brain activity. Doctors pronounced him dead at 1:13 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials believe Muhammad died from a medical condition and not foul play. The official cause of death will be made by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. A suspect in the plot that killed Dr. Lili Xu of Oakland died Friday in Santa Rita Jail. Nelson Chia, 73, killed himself. Chia apparently was Xu’s boyfriend.

