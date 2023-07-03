Authorities searched the rugged terrain near Mt. Baldy late Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a bear attack that was likely a false alarm, authorities said.

Crews responded to Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road, near Angeles Forest Station 25 just before 5 p.m.

“Aviation assets have visual of possible victim with bear still in the area,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department initially tweeted.

Possible bear attack
First responders in the Angeles National Forest after a reported bear attack on July 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Shortly before 6 p.m., crews were called off after failing to locate any sign of a victim.

“Rescuers have searched the area by ground and air. While bears were seen in the area, no evidence of a victim or struggle were located,” the department tweeted.

By all accounts, bear attacks on humans are extremely rare in California.

In June 2022, a wild black bear was put down after it clawed a woman on the face while trying to escape her home in North Lake Tahoe.

According to the World Animal Foundation, there has not been a fatal wild bear attack in the Golden State since 1986.