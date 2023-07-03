Authorities searched the rugged terrain near Mt. Baldy late Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a bear attack that was likely a false alarm, authorities said.

Crews responded to Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road, near Angeles Forest Station 25 just before 5 p.m.

“Aviation assets have visual of possible victim with bear still in the area,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department initially tweeted.

First responders in the Angeles National Forest after a reported bear attack on July 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Shortly before 6 p.m., crews were called off after failing to locate any sign of a victim.

“Rescuers have searched the area by ground and air. While bears were seen in the area, no evidence of a victim or struggle were located,” the department tweeted.

By all accounts, bear attacks on humans are extremely rare in California.

In June 2022, a wild black bear was put down after it clawed a woman on the face while trying to escape her home in North Lake Tahoe.

According to the World Animal Foundation, there has not been a fatal wild bear attack in the Golden State since 1986.