Authorities on Thursday night were in pursuit of a driver suspected of traffic violations.

The suspect drove through both Orange and Los Angeles counties, and was clocked at speeds of over 100 hundred miles per hour.

Several agencies were working to track the suspect, including the Anaheim Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to the westbound 91 Freeway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the suspect driving while blacking out his headlights and traveling at high speeds on surface streets.

Authorities continued to follow the suspect onto the westbound 105 Freeway and then onto the southbound 710.

Driving at a high rate of speed, the suspect exited the freeway, turned eastbound on Olympic and ran a red light. Later, the suspect turned onto Garfield Avenue in Commerce, narrowly avoiding an accident with another vehicle.

As the suspect wound his way back into Los Angeles, the chase ran across the 6th Street Bridge and into downtown L.A. where authorities have, so far, been unable to locate the driver.