SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The average price for a ticket to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks is $607, according to data from StubHub. On Wednesday, a few hours from tip off, there were still 1,800 tickets available for the game which will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

While the average price is over $600, the cheapest available ticket for the game is $168. Most fans are coming from California at 68%, according to StubHub, followed by Texas at 5% and New York, also at 5%. Ticket sales have jumped more than 300% over the past 48 hours.

“We’re seeing huge excitement from Warriors fans as the team claims home court advantage over the Mavericks on Wednesday night,” said Michael Silveira, spokesperson at StubHub. “Dub Nation will be showing up in droves for Game 1 of this series, with nearly 70% of fans buying tickets in California for the first-ever Conference finals matchup played in Chase Center.”

The game is expected to be a tough match-up for the Warriors, who lost against the Mavs in a regular season series, 3-1. This will also mark the sixth time in the past eight seasons that the Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals. The last time the Warriors and the Mavs faced off in a playoff series was in 2007.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be back for the Dubs, having recovered from COVID-19 which kept him sidelined for much of the last series against the Memphis Grizzlies.