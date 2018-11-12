Average shopper will spend more than $500 on Black Friday, research shows

What’s known to most as the biggest shopping day of the year is less than two weeks day — Black Friday!

The average American thinks they will spend $520 this Black Friday,according to a recent survey by SlickDeals.

Two-thousand Americans were surveyed on everything about the major shopping event, and the results were pretty… interesting.

Here’s what Americans are reportedly most likely to spend money on:

Clothes (53 percent)

Laptop or computer (47 percent)

TV (37 percent)

A total 33 percent of respondents said they’ll only be shopping for others on Black Friday.

For all you online shoppers — you aren’t alone. Turns out 1 in 5 Americans say they’d rather avoid the stores and shop online on Cyber Monday.

Now, how far will people go to cash in on these “special” Black Friday deals?

Here’s what the survey found:

1 in 5 Americans would eat only oatmeal for two weeks in a row if it meant they could get a new flat-screen TV for 50 percent off

1 in 10 Americans would endure a year-long cold illness for the same deal above

1 in 10 Americans said they’d be happy to go on a deserted island and survive for a week all for a free TV

1 in 10 Americans would voluntarily go on house arrest for a year to get a free TV

