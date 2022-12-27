ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police are advising people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post.

The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated.

“The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. “Please avoid the area for the next several hours so emergency personnel can work and investigate the scene.”

Witnesses are asked to call 925-778-2441 and select option No. 9, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.