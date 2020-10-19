Ayesha Curry shows off new hairstyle in video with Steph Curry

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, NBA athlete Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry went blonde!

Temporarily, though, she said on Instagram.

The mother of three showed off the new do to her 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

In the video, her husband and Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry, who appears to be fan with a big grin on his face.

The 31-year-old has rocked tons of hairstyles in the past. But it appears to be the first time, at least in a while, that she turned blonde.

