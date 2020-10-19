Ayesha Curry shows off new hairstyle in video with Steph Curry

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry went blonde!
Temporarily, though, she said on Instagram.
The mother of three showed off the new do to her 7.4 million followers on Instagram.
In the video, her husband and Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry, who appears to be fan with a big grin on his face.
The 31-year-old has rocked tons of hairstyles in the past. But it appears to be the first time, at least in a while, that she turned blonde.
