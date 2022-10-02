OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was burglarized Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post.

Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay Area-based makers.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Sweet July was closed all day Saturday as a result of the incident and has postponed their Coffee Week activities.