SAN DIEGO — Scientists with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance made science history after dozens of larvae of a critically endangered sea star species were hatched using new innovations in reproductive cell cryopreservation technology.

For the first time, the nonprofit’s reproductive sciences team produced offspring of the sunflower sea star — a massive 24-armed starfish that until recently thrived along the Pacific Coast — from frozen sperm that were thawed and later used to fertilize eggs.

“We were excited to take on a new challenge for our lab,” Nicole Ravida, laboratory manager for the Wildlife Alliance, said in a release. “The successful reproduction of dozens of sunflower sea stars through cryopreservation is an exciting step forward for sea star recovery efforts.”

The sunflower sea star was one of about 20 species that were devastated by a wasting syndrome linked to climate change that killed more than 90% of its population. Scientists say sunflower sea stars were one of the hardest hit by the wasting syndrome.

Adult sunflower sea star underwater in this undated image. (Photo by Marco Mazza/Courtesy of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

More than over five billion sunflower sea stars roamed the Pacific coast from Baja to Alaska before the illness. Now, scientists estimate that only 600 million remain worldwide. Along California, the Wildlife Alliance says the species is “functionally extinct.”

“The catastrophic wasting wasn’t only bad news for the sea stars, it upset the critical balance of the ecosystem, allowing purple urchins typically hunted by sea stars to over-graze the aquatic kelp forests,” said Ashley Kidd, Sunflower Star Lab Conservation Aquaculture project manager.

As she explained, the decimation of the species led to the purple urchin, which is typically hunted by the sea stars, to over-graze vital kelp forests. This in turn has had sweeping impacts on the ecosystem as “they provide coastal protection from wave erosion, provide places to recreate and are essential to carbon sequestration.”

The Wildlife Alliance’s reproductive sciences team collaborated with the Sunflower Star Laboratory and Dr. Jason Hodin, senior scientist at Friday Harbor Laboratories, to see if even a fraction of that population could be replenished.

To experiment with the cryopreservation technology, the nonprofit’s Wildlife Biodiversity Bank Frozen Zoo collected and preserved nearly 200 vials of sperm from four male sea stars spawned at the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

Researchers then used some of the sperm collected to fertilize eggs. According to the Wildlife Alliance, about 90% of the eggs fertilized using the reproductive cell cryopreservation technology successfully developed — results that scientists say are promising.

Microscopic view of the sunflower sea star sperm. (Credit: Fiona Curliss, Friday Harbor Labs/Courtesy of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

“As far as we can tell, the offspring resulting from fertilization with cryopreserved sperm developed the same as those coming from fresh sperm,” said Hodin. “We now have several that have made it to the half-inch juvenile stage and are still going strong.”

Throughout the process, scientists say they paid close attention genetic diversity. As Kidd explained, variances in genes help the stars preserve traits from the remaining population that can provide them with their best chance at adapting to future ecological stressors.

The cryopreservation technology is now one of several that scientists can use to identify new recovery pathways to safeguard the sunflower sea stars from extinction.

The Wildlife Alliance says disease ecologists will continue their research into the factors that play a role in the wasting syndrome and quarantine aquarists at the Oregon Coast Aquarium are making headway with treating symptoms of the disease.